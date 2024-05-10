Moore signs Critical Digital Streamlining Act, other bills of interest to Frederick County

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday signed more than a dozen bills connected to Frederick County, including one that will make it easier for developers of data centers to install backup generators.

The Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act of 2024 would relieve data centers, hospitals and other so-called critical infrastructure from state regulations that apply to other facilities looking to construct high-capacity generating stations.

The bill was introduced in the Maryland General Assembly on Moore’s behalf roughly three months after Aligned Data Centers, a prospective tenant on the Quantum Loophole campus in Adamstown, said it would abandon the project over a state agency’s denial of its request to install 168 backup generators.

At the time, Moore told The Frederick News-Post that he was “disappointed” in the agency’s decision and vowed to work with state legislators to create a better regulatory environment for Aligned and other similar companies.

“This bill is going to supercharge the data center industry in our state so we can unleash more economic potential to create more good-paying union jobs,” Moore said during the bill signing on Thursday.

In addition to the bill on backup generators, Moore signed 16 bills on Thursday with ties to Frederick County, including:

HB1206

* : Sponsored by Del. Ken Kerr (D-3) — establishes a Maryland-Ireland Trade Commission

SB575

* : Sponsored by Sen. Paul Corderman (R-2A) — protects the personal information of court personnel and their families in honor of slain Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson

HB1158

* : Co-sponsored by Kerr — alters certain reporting requirements for the attorney general.

HB437

* : Co-sponsored by Dels. William Wivell and William Valentine, both R-2A — expands the membership of the Maryland Zero Emission Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Council.

SB850

* : Sponsored by Corderman —increases line-of-duty death benefits and maximum funeral expenses for eligible state employees

SB573

* : Sponsored by Corderman — codifies the procedure for providing a Maryland state flag to drape over the casket of an eligible decedent

SB604

* : Sponsored by Corderman — establishes a special death benefit for certain judges who die in the line of duty

HB700

* : Co-sponsored by Del. Kris Fair (D-3) — requires the State Board of Elections to develop a marketing campaign for recruiting election judges

HB914

* : Co-sponsored by Del. Jesse Pippy (R-4) — alters the Winery and Vineyard Economic Development Grant Program

SB838

* : Co-sponsored by Sen. William Folden (R-4) — authorizes certain volunteer firefighters to equip their privately owned vehicles with emergency lights or signal devices.

SB1003

* : Sponsored by Folden — states that certain requirements for motor vehicle manufacturers and distributors only apply after receipt, not submission, of a written or electronic order.

SB415/HB277

* : Sponsored by Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-3) and Del. Kerr — authorizes the use of electronic tip jars in Frederick County.

HB1017

* : Sponsored by the Frederick County Delegation — expands the Frederick County Soil Conservation District boundary.

SB1074

* : Sponsored by Sen. Justin Ready (R-5) — establishes a food processing residuals utilization permit.

HB973

* : Sponsored by Valentine — establishes procedures for collecting positive community feedback for law enforcement agencies.

HB850

* : Sponsored by Del. Chris Tomlinson (R-5) — expands the state’s Small Business Preference program.

The governor has until May 28 to sign or veto each bill passed by the state legislature during the 2024 session. A bill also can become law if the governor takes no action.