Moore Police respond to juvenile with gunshot wound

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Moore Police Department are currently investigating a shooting near Northwest 27th Street and Yorkshire Avenue, in Moore.

Authorities have confirmed that one person, a juvenile, had been shot in the leg. They are currently being transported to a hospital.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternative route at this time.

KFOR will provide more updates once they are available.

