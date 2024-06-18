Moore Police to conduct training at Highland East Junior High

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Moore Police Department is planning to conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Highland East Junior High starting Wednesday, June 19.

The training is intended to prepare officers in the event of a mass casualty and active assailant situations.

Stillwater Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Boomer Lake

Residents may see a heavy police presence, hear the sound gunshots, and see volunteers acting as victims on SE 4th Street in Moore as a result of the training.

The training is expected to continue through Friday, June 21.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.