Moore police chief honored as Large Agency Chief of the Year

Jun. 2—Moore Chief of Police Todd Gibson has been named the 2024 Large Agency Chief of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.

"It is an honor to serve the community and (it) is an honor to be recognized as the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police 2024 Large Agency Chief of the Year," Gibson said. "Here at the Moore Police Department, we are building a special culture that focuses on enhancing our community by positively impacting the lives of individuals."

According to the OACP, the Large Agency Chief of the Year is awarded to a police chief who is a current member, has distinguished themselves in a commendable manner and serves a population of more than 15,000 people.

The Chief of the Year is chosen from a list of nominees by four OACP board members. Gibson's nomination form praised the chief for helping the department navigate the COVID-19 pandemic — Gibson became chief in April 2020, when cases in the United States were beginning to skyrocket.

"He has created a great relationship not only (with) the officers but the community as a whole," the nomination form read. "He has increased training for the officers and overall community involvement. He has also hired a mental health coordinator that is available to all city employees."

The form said Gibson's goal is to make his department the best in Oklahoma.

"In his short time as Chief, he has created an agency of motivated and professional police officers who do the job with pride and empathy," the form read.

Moore Mayor Mark Hamm and City Manager Brooks Mitchell lauded their police chief, saying such an honor is merited for his works.

"This well-deserved recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication, outstanding leadership, and steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community," Hamm said. "Our police chief's passion for service, tireless efforts, and exceptional contributions have truly set him apart."

"Chief Gibson has made a tremendous positive impact during his four years at the City of Moore," Mitchell said. "He is one of the top law enforcement leaders in the State of Oklahoma and his advice is constantly sought."

Gibson credited his success to the team around him.

"To be honored with this recognition is humbling. My accomplishments can be attributed to the outstanding leadership staff and the staff in place here in Moore," Gibson said.

The OACP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "promote excellence in law enforcement through professional development, ethical standards, technical support, and communications."