MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Moore Police Department confirmed a fatality accident involving a pedestrian and an Amtrak train Friday night in Moore.

According to officials, the accident took place near SE 4th St. and N Santa Fe St.

Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train in Moore.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.