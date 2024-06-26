Moore moves on to the general in Dist. 1 congressional race

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — U.S. Rep Blake Moore survived a primary challenge to advance to the general election in November, according to a projection by the Associated Press based on unofficial preliminary results from the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office.

Once all the votes are tallied, the winners of the Republican primaries will face off in the November general election against Democratic candidates

District 1 — Moore returns

It’s projected Moore will be returning to Congress for his third term in office. The Ogden native was initially elected as a representative in 2021 and has served on several committees since.

He is currently serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, which addresses healthcare and social security issues, according to his website.

Congressional District 1 encompasses much of northern Utah, including Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Morgan, and Davis counties.

The Democratic candidate, Bill Campbell, will face the Republican primary winner in the general election.

District 2 — Still waiting

Congressional District 2 is the largest district, covering much of the western side of Utah. It stretches as far north as Tooele County and as far south as Washington County.

District 3 — Still waiting

The congressional seat was previously held by Rep. John Curtis who is now running for Senate. The winner will face Democratic candidate Glenn J. Wright in the general election this fall.

Congressional District 3 covers the eastern side of Utah and comes as west as parts of Utah County, including Park City and Provo.

Burgess Owens is the election candidate for Congressional District 4, meaning there was not a Republican primary election for his seat. Owens has served in Congress since 2021.

