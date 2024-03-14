Moore man sentenced to 15 years after sexual assault conviction

Mar. 14—On Wednesday, a Moore man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of rape by instrumentation and two counts of sexual battery.

Timothy Lee Carson, a former masseuse at since-closed TLC Massage, was convicted in January after two women accused him of assaulting them during sessions in 2021. A third woman reported to police that she had suffered a similar experience, but she chose not to participate in the trial.

At the conclusion of the jury trial, the jury recommended a 15-year sentence for rape by instrumentation and two five-year sentences for the counts of sexual battery. Judge Thad Balkman, who oversaw the case, went with the jury's recommended sentencing, allowing Carson to serve the sentences for sexual battery concurrently with the sentence for rape by instrumentation.

"I believe the jury's verdict is proper," Balkman said.

Carson's attorneys asked for Balkman to suspend some or all of the jury's recommended sentencing, citing health problems and poor treatment Carson has been subject to in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

According to a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Carson reported he had been receiving treatment for cancer since 2021. At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, his attorneys said Carson also has from cirrhosis of the liver and heart problems.

"Any significant sentence is a death sentence for Mr. Carson," one of his attorneys said.

The attorneys also reported Carson has not received his prescribed medication, he has no blanket in his cell, and he has not been able to shower in four weeks.

Balkman expressed disappointment in Carson's poor treatment and iterated that he would not wish Carson's health conditions on anyone, even those convicted of sexual violence. However, he was adamant that Carson still face consequences for his actions.

"Mr. Carson knew his health at the time these crimes were committed," Balkman said.

According to deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Carson attempted suicide while being transported back to the detention center after his conviction in January. Officers performed CPR on Carson before he was transported to a Norman hospital for a 24-hour observation period.

He was then transported back to the detention center, where he was placed on suicide watch.