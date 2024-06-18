Moore man arrested on child pornography charges

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Thursday accused of having child pornography.

Hunter Williams.

According to CCSO, detectives began investigating after a tip was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). That tip led them to 19-year-old Hunter Williams.

Officials say the investigation into Williams started in April, after Reddit notified NCMEC that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was being shared. CCSO detectives identified and verified the account’s owner based on email and IP addresses.

After getting a search warrant, detectives learned the tip was connected to Williams’ accounts. The search of his home uncovered more evidence of CSAM, and during an interview, detectives say Williams confessed to looking for and finding child pornography online.

CCSO says Williams was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

