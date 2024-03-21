Moore, Cortes to preview Medal of Honor week

Mar. 21—The public will get a preview soon for next month's Medal of Honor Week in Gainesville.

Everyone is invited to the Thursday, April 4, meeting of Cooke County Republican Women, which will feature guest speakers Mayor Tommy Moore and County Veteran Services Officer Tim Cortes.

Moore will talk about the Medal of Honor Host City Program history, plans for this year's events and the MOH Museum under construction at North Central Texas College.

Cortes will explain how his office listens to the needs of veterans and helps them access the many services and benefits they earned through their military service.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in downtown Gainesville. The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 940-902-3102 or 940-368-0007.