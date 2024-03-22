Moore Construction Services buys Schwabenhof property in Menomonee Falls. Here are the plans.

Moore Construction Services expands operations with the acquisition of the former Schwabenhof property in Menomonee Falls. Pictured in the photo is Bridget (Moore) Fritz, left, Mike Moore, center, and Austin Moore, right. The Schwabenhof property, a German-American cultural center, was the site of its Friday Night Fish Fry, German cuisine and cultural activities.

The Menomonee Falls Schwabenhof property — which housed the German-American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin's Friday Night Fish Fry and other cultural activities — has been purchased by Moore Construction Services.

The cultural group's activities will move to Brookfield.

Moore bought the property for $1.7 million and plans to expand its company onto the site — which spans 21.5 acres at N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive — and offer leasing opportunities for the community.

According to Moore officials, the plans include:

Retail or light industrial businesses for external leasing in Schwabenhof's former beer hall

A new warehouse operation in the former biergarten building.

A new commissary kitchen in the existing commissary kitchen structure for lease

A new industrial building for a leasing opportunity

A new warehouse

“It has been a pleasure being neighbors with the German-American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin over the past six years, and we're thankful for the cooperative relationship we've cultivated. Successfully acquiring the former Schwabenhof property is a tremendous honor, and we're fully committed to introducing innovative initiatives that will allow us to expand our operation and enhance our community," said Mike Moore, president of Moore Construction Services, in a news release.

What does Moore Construction Services do?

Moore Construction Services is a construction manager, designer/builder and general contractor that has served the commercial, industrial and multi-family markets in Wisconsin since 2007, according to the company news release.

Some of Moore's current projects include a 141,000-square-foot building area to house the new Village of Germantown Department of Public Works. This is slated to include a vehicle storage facility, water department, department of public works and recycling center, said Bridget Moore Fritz.

Moore Construction Services is also building a mixed-use development called Fussville Station at the corner of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls. It will house retail space, 173 apartments, restaurant space and a new location of Third Space Brewing. Fritz said that the company is also building a 128,186-square-foot addition on 4.5 acres for Alto-Shaam, a kitchen equipment company.

These projects are slated to be completed at the end of this year or in early 2025.

What will happen to the programs and events at the Schwabenhof property?

The German-American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin, which owned the Schwabenhof property, announced on its Facebook page that the foundation will still organize events and charitable and educational functions to promote understanding of German and Donauschwaben (an ethnic German-speaking population). Its "meetings, dance and singing practices and events" will be held at the Brookfield Masonic Center, 4550 N. Pilgrim Road.

For more information about The German-American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin, visit https://www.facebook.com/Donauschwaben. For more information about Moore Construction Service, visit https://www.moore-cs.com

