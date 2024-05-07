Mooney knocks on local doors in Bluefield as U.S. Senate campaign enters final week

May 7—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Local voters got a surprise Monday when a candidate for the U.S. Senate knocked on their doors to introduce himself and ask them about their concerns.

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., was visiting the Bluefield area and other parts of southern West Virginia when he stopped at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Mooney, a current Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is running for the U.S. Senate seat of outgoing U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice is also competing for that U.S. Senate seat.

Both Mooney and Justice are seeking the Republican nomination May 14 in the closely-watched U.S. Senate contest.

"Actually, I went and knocked doors for an hour before the rain started," Mooney said. "For the ones who are following the race closely, maybe half, they opened their door and they're like 'You're actually at my door? You're running for U.S. Senate and you're actually at my door?' Yep, I'm at your door. Now I'm not going to knock at every door in the whole state, obviously. It's like taking the pulse of the voters, making sure they know where I stand on the issues and what they're reflecting, because I do polls anyway. We all do polls."

Mooney said he would ask if the resident was conservative and would go over issues if they said yes. They often wanted to talk about their personal taxes.

"On these issues, I have voted conservative, against Biden spending, voting to repeal Obamacare, right to live, build the wall, and on these issues he (Gov. Jim Justice) is the opposite of that" Mooney said.

"There's a couple of things l'd like to say. First, West Virginians deserve a conservative U.S. senator," he said. "West Virginians are conservative, therefore, they deserve a conservative U.S. senator. "That's me, Alex Mooney. I'm the only one running that's conservative."

Polling to date in the U.S. Senate race shows Justice — the popular incumbent governor — with a lead over Mooney.

Mooney said he was giving West Virginia's voters "a clear choice."

"They don't always get that. In a lot of races there's only one guy running or two guys running and there's no difference" he said. "They're both establishment men or whatever. In this case, I'm giving the voters a really clear choice here. I have a 10-year voting record as a congressman representing West Virginia. I have a voting record that is 100 % pro life, pro Second Amendment, conservative. I've been endorsed by (U.S.) Senator Ted Cruz. (U.S.) Senator Rand Paul endorsed me. I'm the conservative."

Mooney said Bluefield's residents had questions for him Monday, mostly about the state of the nation.

"It's often, 'How do we stop what's happening in this country? How do we stop Biden from bankrupting us?" Mooney said. "How do we secure the border? Honestly, they're skeptical. They're scared. They say, 'Alex, do you think it's possible to save this country? Do you think it's even possible?'"

"Of course it's possible," Mooney said. "First, only God would know the future, I don't know the future, but I believe we should try. And I believe if we don't do our best to elect good people, then we're probably going to lose the country. I mean, like turning into socialist or gun rights are gone or even free speech could be gone. They've been pushing that, so when I say lose the country I mean lose traditional values and the conservative beliefs of most Americans. They're really concerned about that."

The winner of the Republican nomination May 14 will face a Democrat on Nov. 5.

Three Democrats are vying May 14 for the Democratic nomination including Don Blankenship, Glen Elliott and Zachary Shrewsbury.

