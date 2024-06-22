From the Moon to UWF - pine seed that orbited moon now grows at Pensacola campus.

How far have you traveled in your life? Maybe across the country? Across the globe?

No matter, you still haven't traveled as far away as a little seedling growing at the University of West Florida. The seedling, about a foot or so high, has orbited the moon about a quarter-million miles away. Well, at least it did as a seed.

On Thursday, UWF held a dedication for its "Moon Tree," which has grown from seeds that orbited the moon aboard the Artemis 1 mission in 2022. It was the first major flight in NASA's Artemis program, which is the agency's return to lunar exploration after the Apollo missions of decades past.

The small seedling, a loblolly pine, was planted in an open green space in front of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering on the UWF campus, known for its vast forested areas, trails and nature preserve.

More than 1,000 seeds of five different species of tree were on the 26-day flight.

"I thought if anybody can give this tree a good home, it's UWF," said university President Martha Saunders. "The natural resources of this campus are one of our greatest assets and this is a great addition. It was competitive because you just didn't get one if you asked for one. You had to demonstrate you had the resources and ability to care for the tree."

The seeds on the Artemis I Orion spacecraft included sycamores, sweetgums, Douglas-firs, loblolly pines and giant sequoias. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service helped lead the process of germination and growth into seedlings. Schools and universities, libraries, museums, science centers and other groups were encouraged to apply for the Moon Tree program. Trees were distributed to geographic regions suitable for their growth.

More like this: Late UWF professor joins U.S. presidents, Star Trek cast on endless journey through space

"It grows very quickly," said Jeff Etheridge, UWF Buildings and Grounds management director, whose staff planted the seedling with the help of the UWF "Mission to Mars" summer campers, adding the pines can reach a height of 80 feet. "The campers were a big assist to us."

At Thursday's dedication, a different group of elementary school-age children in UWF's Nature's Laboratory camp were in attendance, sitting in grass near the Moon Tree.

Valerie Taylor, UWF's associate director of community programs, which includes summer camps, said the Moon Tree can be a catalyst for education and inspiration.

"We're excited about being able to create learning experiences," Taylor said. "We are so thrilled that this small tree has come back from our vast universe to slowly grow at UWF. An important value that we uphold in our community programs is simple learning is fun it should be accessible to all, and is there anything more fun than space?"

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: NASA Artemis 1 moon tree planted at UWF Pensacola