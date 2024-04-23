Moon Township youth baseball concession building burglarized for 3rd time

Moon Township police said the concession stand at Baker Baseball Complex has been broken into several times, most recently on Sunday night. Police said the burglar crawled through a garage door around 11 p.m. Sunday, stealing money and candy.

Detectives said the building, part of the Moon Township Little League program, has been targeted by the same burglar three times in one year.

>>> Moon Township police trying to identify person caught on camera during baseball complex burglary

“They just want it to stop and find out who is doing it,” said Det. Joseph Brace of the Moon Township Police Department.

Investigators shared surveillance pictures on social media, hoping someone can help to identify who they believe is a juvenile boy.

“We rely on the public to help us do our job,” Brace said.

Police said the damage done to the garage door accounts for the majority of the financial losses in this situation.

“I think it’s shocking and unfortunate. When I was in sports, I had something similar happen in my area, and it was really disheartening for us, as the kids, and the parents,” Alyssa Peters said.

Police said someone knowingly taking away from the program and youth baseball players is the worst thing about it.

“Obviously, as with any organizations, they’re always looking to raise money to help the kids develop in sports and things like that,” Brace said.

The league is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Call police at 412-262-5000 or email investigations@moonpolice.us.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body found in abandoned Aliquippa building identified as missing woman Several businesses damaged after fire tears through Westmoreland County shopping center ‘This one hurts:’ Rapper Chris King, 32, killed in Nashville shooting VIDEO: Some parents against plan to consolidate Pittsburgh Public Schools DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts