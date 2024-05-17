Moon Township police looking for owner of missing dog

Moon Township police are looking for the owner of a missing dog.

The Moon Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to share photos of a brown female pit bull with a white spot under her chin.

The dog was found on Duffy Drive on May 16.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to contact Moon police at 412-262-5000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police took nearly 2 hours to respond to street robbery Family’s beloved miniature horse dies after being attacked by 2 dogs VIDEO: Pittsburgh Riverhounds to build multifield sports complex in Westmoreland County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts