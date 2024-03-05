Moon Area School District holds town hall to discuss potential closing of Hyde Elementary
A crowd turned out for a town hall meeting on elementary schools in Moon Township.
The possibility of closing Hyde Elementary School was brought up in September.
Monday night, a line of parents spoke out against the idea.
One parent brought up the proposed $30 million renovation of the Moon High School stadium. Another asked to see the results of a recent community survey.
“I’ve not heard from one community member yet that thinks that closing a neighborhood school is a good idea,” a parent said.
Another town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Brooks Elementary School cafeteria.
