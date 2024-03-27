Mookie Betts serves customers at Raising Cane's in Alhambra
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts brought the frenzy to Raising Cane's in Alhambra Wednesday morning.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
The Dodgers are loaded in all facets of the game, which means there's plenty of star power to consider for your fantasy baseball draft.
In just about every betting market, the Dodgers are a factor.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
With all 30 MLB teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
