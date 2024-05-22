Monument Fire Dept. rescues man on roof for medical emergency

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — According to the Monument Fire Department (MFD) on Tuesday, May 21, around 2:15 p.m., they responded to a medical emergency on the roof of the Eagle Rock Distribution Center, a 300,000-square-foot building that is currently under construction.

The temperature was in the low 50s, rains, and wind were gusting at 40 miles per hour at the top of the roof, making it difficult to assess the patient’s condition. The incident commander was able to assess the situation with the department’s new drone, an advanced model able to be controlled in inclement weather.

MFD crews accessed the roof via interior stairs and began patient care, once stabilized, the patient was placed in the bucket of MFD’s tower ladder and lowered to the ambulance on the ground.

This technical rescue required the use of several advanced skills to navigate a rescue of a patient from an elevated area to the ground in inclement weather. MFD wants to recognize Probationary Firefighter Connor Parker for successfully utilizing his training in the situation with professionalism and efficiency within the first six hours of starting his career.

