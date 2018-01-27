Monty Python's back catalogue is coming to Netflix UK

From Digital Spy

Always look on the bright side of life, because Monty Python is coming to Netflix. So, you'd better get those coconut horses ready.

The comedy stylings of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin have become immortalised as part of British culture over the years, and now you can stream the gang from the comfort of your living room.

While this isn't just a little binge, pretty much the entire catalogue is coming to a screen near you on February 15 in the UK. Making the impressive list of Python faves are:

Monty Python And The Holy Grail, Monty Python's Life Of Brian, Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, Monty Python's Flying Circus, Monty Python Best Bits (Mostly), Monty Python's Personal Best, Monty Python's Fliegender Zirkus, Monty Python Live (Mostly) : One Down, Five To Go, Monty Python: The Meaning Of Live, Monty Python Conquers America, Monty Python's Almost The Truth.

If you are having a bit of a downer day, simply pop on the Python boys and get ready for some good ol' fashioned belly laughs.

The Pythons first formed a surreal sketch group and hit our screens back in 1969 with Flying Circus. Since then, they've gone on to become as British as afternoon tea and helped shape the comedy landscape we see today.

Everyone has their favourite Python sketch, so now you can argue it out with those closest to you. Whether it be 'Dead Parrot', 'The 127th Upperclass Twit of the Year Show' or 'Nudge Nudge', they're all here.

As a must-watch for fans of the boys, Netflix is celebrating them in style. Why don't you annoy/impress your loved ones by blasting out your own chorus of 'The Lumberjack Song'?

