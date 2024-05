May 15—MONTVILLE — Police charged a 23-year-old man last week with forcibly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a location on Route 85 on May 2.

Fredys Amilcar Castellanos, of no certain address, was charged May 10 with risk of injury to a minor and first-degree sexual assault. He is being held on a $525,000 bond at the Corrigan Correctional Center and is next scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on May 30.