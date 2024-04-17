Montreal police shoot man in NDG during car theft

According to Radio-Canada, two SPVM officers opened fire on a man on Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. near the corner of St-Jacques and Addington streets. (Pascal Robidas/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A police operation is underway in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

According to Radio-Canada, two Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) officers shot a man on Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. near the corner of St-Jacques and Addington streets in central-west Montreal.

Radio-Canada is reporting that the man was attempting to steal a vehicle.

Two officers surprised the man who then allegedly drove the car toward them in an effort to avoid arrest.

Radio-Canada reports that the man was shot at least three times and has been transported to hospital where he is in critical condition.

The two officers are being treated for shock.

The SPVM has not provided details about the incident. Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) has taken charge of the case as is required when a person is injured or killed during an interaction with police.

The BEI confirmed to CBC News that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

It says six of its officers have been assigned to the investigation while Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.