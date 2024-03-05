Montour's first solar project may start construction in 2024. What to know

Montour’s first-ever community solar project is on track to start generating power in 2024.

A signed community host agreement is the last remaining piece of the puzzle for Above Grid Montour Solar LLC, which has proposed a solar installation at 4245 county Route 14 in the town of Montour. A strip of forest sits between the solar site and the road. The topography will largely shield the project from public view, said town supervisor David Scott.

“They’ll never see it in the summer time. It will never be seen just because of where it’s at,” said Scott. “I’ve lived here forever. I don’t even look at that, and I drive up the road every day.”

Some additional trees will be planted after Montour residents neighboring the property raised concerns at a planning board meeting.

“We had a very good public meeting for the planning board. The majority of the neighbors showed up that had property all the way around this project,” said Scott. “They voiced their concerns. One of them wanted some trees put in. Our engineer came back and showed where they could plant some more trees so they couldn’t see it.”

How much does the solar project cost?

Above Grid Montour Solar is investing over $7.7 million in the project, which is expected to create 20-25 construction jobs. The Schuyler County IDA approved sales and use tax benefits up to a little over $218,000 on purchases of around $2.7 million.

The project is also the subject of a 15-year PILOT agreement. It will generate an estimated $518,803 in property taxes during that span. Without the project, the property would generate roughly $140,000 over the same time frame, assuming a 2% escalator.

The property improvements are valued at $2.5 million, with nearly $668,000 in real estate tax abatement under the agreement.

How much power will the solar project generate?

The Montour project is a 5 megawatt solar installation. Scott said the electrical infrastructure in the area made the property a good fit for a solar project. The property covers 27.3 acres overall, with the solar installation spanning 20 acres. The solar panels will rotate to follow the path of the sun and maximize efficiency, Scott said.

New York's climate goals call for the state to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

A portion of the property is considered prime agricultural land. During a February meeting considering the Above Grid Montour Solar project, IDA board member Chad Hendrickson said the IDA should weigh such factors when considering the fee structure for future solar projects.

“When they’re going in and taking that prime ag land out of use, to me there should be a fee for that,” said Hendrickson. “But if they’re willing to put it at a site that is appropriate for this particular function, we should reward them for that.”

When will the project begin construction?

The town has conducted all of its due diligence and will consider approval of the community host agreement at an upcoming meeting. The agreement includes a decommissioning plan after 25 years, when the site will be returned to its current state.

Above Grid said the company will likely apply for a building permit in the second quarter of the year.

“It’s getting closer,” said Scott. “If everything goes right they should be able to start putting it in (this year) and maybe have it in by fall.”

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: First solar project in Montour likely to start construction in 2024