Months after shooting, where is the “KC Strong” fund money?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday marks three months since the mass shooting that followed the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally that ended outside Union Station.

The fund that was set up to help victims of that shooting has yet to help anyone, and Monday night at 10 FOX4 is investigating to find out why.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City and the Chiefs partnered to create “The KC Strong Fund” on the day after the shooting.

Since then, thousands have donated more than $1.8 million for violence prevention, mental health services, and other programs, as well as to help victims.

But bills are piling up, and the victims want to know what’s taking so long. Working for You, FOX4 has been asking questions about this for weeks.

We get an update from a victim who was shot twice, one of those bullets going through his neck and out of his mouth. We also press the United Way, asking them specifics on where the money is and whether it has a timeline to disperse those funds.

