Months Before Fatal Shooting of Deputy, University Had Warned Students About Suspect

A man fatally shot after reportedly firing on deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students

A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

Matthew Riehl was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the deputies, killing one.

The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.

Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.

Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.