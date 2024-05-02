These months are among the most dangerous times to drive in NY

Summer is a time for many people to be carefree − a time when children are off from school, a time when people schedule their vacations.

Yet summer is also the time to be most vigilant while driving.

Lawyers at the Atlanta, Georgia-based Bader Scott firm analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data between the years of 2017 and 2021 for New York, looking at the total number of people killed or injured after being involved in a fatal crash.

Their findings? The five most dangerous months to drive in New York are, in decreasing order, September, with 886 people reported to be killed or injured between 2017 and 2021; followed by August (824), July (819), June (737) and October (725.)

That lines up with what AAA calls the "100 deadliest days" for teen drivers, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Not because there are more teens on the roads during that time, and for longer periods during the day, but because of their driving behavior.

"We know that when teens are joyriding as opposed to driving with a specific destination and time in mind, there is a heightened risk," said Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Safe driving tips

The NHTSA has the following safe driving tips — not just for summer, but year-round:

Stay alert. On long trips, build in time to stop and stretch, eat, rest, or change drivers if you feel drowsy.

Avoid risky behaviors. Don't text or otherwise drive distracted. Obey speed limits. Drive sober. There are no exceptions about driving impaired while under the influence of any substance — it's all illegal.

If you have drive-assistance technologies, understand what you have and how they work. Some may warn you if you're at risk of an impending crash; others are designed to take action to avoid one.

Month Total number people in New York killed or injured after being involved in a fatal crash January 549 February 499 March 420 April 545 May 648 June 737 July 819 August 824 September 886 October 725 November 669 December 676

