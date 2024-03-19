Monthly food distribution for seniors set for March 26

First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, along with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will offer free senior boxes March 26.

Anyone 60 and over who meets the low-income guidelines can register and pick up a 30-pound box of nonperishable food including 2 pounds of cheese and a 15-pound box of prepackaged produce. This is a year-round distribution held the fourth Tuesday of each month. An up-to-date identification card complete with date of birth and proof of income must be provided.

Participants should go to the east side of the church between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 26 to get registered and pick up a Senior Box. There is no cost.

For more information, call the church at 419-522-0662.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: First English Lutheran to hold senior food box distribution March 26