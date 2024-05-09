A month after a sewage spill in the Lake Worth Beach area, health advisory fully lifted

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has lifted the health advisory for all surface water bodies in Lake Worth Beach that were affected by the recent sewage spill near the intersection of the L-10 Canal and Florida Mango Road.

A contractor for AT&T damaged a 36-inch subregional wastewater force main on Tuesday, April 12.

A health alert, a no-swim advisory and a no-irrigation order for several waterways were issued until Lake Worth Beach Water Utilities crews and emergency contractors were able to repair the break.

Sewage in the L-9 canal on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 from a sewage line break.

Recent coordinated laboratory testing with the city and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection concluded that the water in these areas now meets surface-water quality standards for fecal-indicator bacteria, confirming the public may resume water-related activities.

The original public health alert was issued near the intersection of the L-10 Canal and Florida Mango, about a quarter-mile north of 10th Ave North in Lake Worth Beach. A week later, the alert was partially lifted for multiple water bodies.

For any additional information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residents should contact the health department's Palm Beach office at 561-837-5900 or send emails to chd50contactus@flhealth.gov.

Sign up for our Post on Lake Worth Beach weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Health alert fully lifted after Lake Worth Beach sewage spill in April