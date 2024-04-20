Late-month severe weather threat targets Plains, Midwest

A springtime storm system that will exit the Rockies and develop over the Plains during the workweek promises to produce numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be severe.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the first round of storms to develop on Thursday across the Plains, with Friday’s threat situated further north and east, over the eastern Plains and Midwest.

Similar to previous events, the threats are expected to begin as hail and damaging winds but will likely transition into a tornado threat as moisture and additional ingredients become available.

On Thursday, communities across three states are in an increased risk zone for severe weather.

In the heightened risk zone includes Wichita, Kansas; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Oklahoma City.

On Friday, a much wider area of the heartland is expected to be at risk for thunderstorms.

The final day of the workweek is expected to bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms to more than half a dozen states.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas for being at an increased risk.

Included in the risk zone are communities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Due to atmospheric conditions being more suitable for severe weather on Friday, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be likely in the increased risk zone.

Forecasters consider it likely that the SPC will issue either Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado watches, alerting residents to the immediate risk during the upcoming event.

A watch means there is a possibility of severe weather, and the alert is usually issued for a large region.

A warning means severe weather has been spotted or has been detected by radar, and you should take immediate safety precautions ahead of the approaching storm.

May is typically the most active month for tornadoes, averaging between 275-300 formations, according to the latest historical from the SPC.

So far, in 2024, the center has received 341 reports of tornadoes, which is more than 10% off from an average year.

Severe weather outbreaks are more common during La Niña events than in El Niño or neutral episodes.

Several climatological organizations consider the Pacific Ocean to be in a neutral status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is commonly referred to as the ENSO.

Average tornadoes by month.





