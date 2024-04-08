A month after Milford School District incident, police arrest Thomas Caffrey

A month after his letter caused the Milford School District to close for a day, 59-year-old Thomas Caffrey has been apprehended by police.

On the afternoon of March 7, an "agitated" Caffrey went to Milford School District offices and dropped off an envelope with some writing on it, according to Milford Police Chief Cecilia Ashe.

"She is done … If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him … You have been warned," one side of the envelope says.

"This is out of control … School district is dangerous … No student (discipline) … None … I will go to news media outlets to report this," the other side says.

The envelope police say Thomas Caffrey dropped off at Milford School District offices.

Inside the envelope was a district access key card and a building key of a "previous employee of the school district," Ashe said.

Milford High School and Milford Central Academy were placed on "heightened awareness" that day because Caffrey and "his associates" used to work for the district, Ashe said. (Both police and district representatives have declined to state what position he held.) Later the same day, Milford Central Academy was placed on a lockdown after someone matching Caffrey's description allegedly banged on the side door, police said.

Police were unable to make contact with Caffrey and, "out of an abundance of caution," the Milford School District opted to close the next day, a Friday. Upon students' return to school that Monday, Superintendent Bridget Amory reassured parents.

"We highly encourage that you keep your students in school. Based on the work of law enforcement we can confirm our district is safe and secure," Amory said at a press conference.

Milford police put out a news release asking for the public's help in locating Caffrey, but it wasn't until Monday morning, April 8, that police noticed his truck in the driveway at his home. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Caffrey was charged with four misdemeanor counts of harassment and ordered to have no contact with four unnamed victims and the Milford School District. He posted a $4,000 bail, according to police.

