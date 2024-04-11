Month-long construction on Pine Street in Burlington to upgrade sewer begins April 15

The replacement of a sewer on Pine Street may cause traffic changes in the coming weeks. A Department of Public Works water resources contractor will be mobilizing to replace the sewer on Pine Street between College and Bank streets.

The construction is expected to start "as early as" April 15 and last roughly a month. Work will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Occasional pauses in work are to be expected.

There will be a one-to-two-day closure at the Pine and College intersection. Following that, the project will continue with one way traffic northbound on Pine Street. Street parking will be unavailable on this stretch during this time.

On-street detour signs will be posted in the area during construction, but the city advises drivers to allow extra travel time through the area.

Road closed signs due to road repair in Williston on Dec. 19, 2023.

The project was planned under the Clean Water Resiliency Plan − a plan to upgrade and modernize Burlington wastewater and stormwater systems − and funded through the State Revolving Fund program, which is intended to limit the impact to ratepayers.

The old sewer line was determined to be of "high risk and consequence of failure." The upgrade will protect against unplanned, emergency repairs, fortify downtown infrastructure and add additional capacity to the system.

