Montgomery woman gets 3 life sentences in kidnapping, rape and robbery

A Montgomery woman who orchestrated the kidnapping and serial rape of another woman has been sentenced to three back-to-back life terms in prison.

Alexandria Hancock has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool for her involvement in the 2017 kidnapping, rape and robbery of a Montgomery woman, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

“The victim’s life has been forever altered by Alexandria Hancock’s horrendously vindictive behavior,” Bailey said. “I am proud that my team of dedicated and hard-working prosecutors could bring her justice. My office is committed to prosecuting all violent crimes, and judge Pool’s sentence sends a message that everyone needs to hear: If you commit a violent crime in Montgomery County you will be prosecuted, convicted, and sent to prison for a very long time.”

Hancock had a prior conflict with the victim, prosecutors say.

A Montgomery County jury found Hancock guilty in May of orchestrating the crime with the aid of three male co-defendants. The victim, who was lured into a car under false pretenses, testified that the men took turns forcibly raping and sodomizing her at the direction of Hancock, who was riding in the front passenger seat, Bailey said. She was then driven to a remote location where she was bound, beaten, shot at, and left for dead, he said.

Hancock’s sentence was enhanced because a firearm was used during the crime. Prior to her trial, two of her three co-defendants entered a guilty plea and were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while the third was tried separately, found guilty, and is currently serving three-consecutive 99-year life sentences, records show.

