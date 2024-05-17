Montgomery woman convicted in 2017 kidnapping, rape; victim allegedly lured into car

A Montgomery woman faces life in prison after being convicted in connection with her role in a 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault.

Alexandria Hancock was found guilty of kidnapping, robbery and rape, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said. In 2017, Hancock, with the aid of three male co-defendants, lured the victim into a car under false pretenses where they repeatedly raped and sodomized her at gunpoint while driving her away from her house, he said. Hancock had a prior conflict with the victim.

The victim testified that the men took turns raping and sodomizing her as Hancock rode in the front passenger seat watching the co-defendants carry out their plan, Bailey said. She was then driven to a remote location where she was bound, beaten, shot at, and left for dead. Hancock claimed that she was an innocent bystander who was “just as scared as the victim.”

Hancock is set for sentencing June 6 by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool, court records show. Hancock faces 20 years to 99 years or life in prison. Her sentence is enhanced because a firearm was used during the crime. Prior to this trial, two of her three co-defendants entered a guilty plea and were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while the third was tried separately, found guilty, and is currently serving three-consecutive 99-year life sentences, a releases from Bailey’s office reads.

“What Alexandria Hancock did was purely evil,” Bailey said. “She orchestrated this vicious and depraved attack instead of letting whatever issues she had with the victim go. While the long-term psychological and emotional pain Ms. Hancock and her co-defendants inflicted on the victim can never be reversed, I hope this verdict gives her some semblance of peace.”

