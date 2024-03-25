Montgomery shooting injures two men Saturday

Montgomery police officers responded to an area hospital after two men arrived Saturday with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One man had an injury that was not life threatening, while the other sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Police determined that the shooting happened in the 900 block of West South Boulevard.

MPD did not immediately release any other information about the shooting.

