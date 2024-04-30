Montgomery police have released more information on an early April shooting that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

At about 4:40 p.m. April 2, police and firemedics went to the 1200 block of Eastdale Circle on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found Cornelius Johnson, 20, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died on April 4, Coleman said.

This marks the 16th homicide reported for the city this year.

More: Two men injured in Saturday shooting in Montgomery

The release to the media about the investigation was delayed due to a "clerical" error, Coleman said. She was away from work during that period, and missed the email about the notification.

"This oversight was not deliberate; it stemmed from a clerical error, as the usual practice is for personnel to notify me directly," she said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police release details on April 2 shooting