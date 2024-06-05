Montgomery police are investigating a Tuesday night triple homicide.

At about 8:55 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 4100 block of Troy Highway on a report of a shooting, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. Two adult men were found who had fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead, she said. An adult man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased, she said.

Their names were not released.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police investigate overnight triple homicide