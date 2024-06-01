Montgomery police identify victim in fatal, triple shooting

Montgomery police have identified the man killed in a Wednesday night triple shooting.

At 11:30 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 1000 block of Ann on a report of a shooting, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. Johnny Butler Jr., 26, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead, she said.

Police also found a male victim who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and another man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Butler’s death is the 27th homicide reported for the year for the city, and there have been arrests made in 14 of those cases, Coleman said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

