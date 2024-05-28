Montgomery police identify Sunday fatal shooting victim

Montgomery police released the identity of a homicide victim from a Sunday, May 26, fatal shooting.

According to a Tuesday release from Major Saba Coleman of Montgomery Police Department, authorities found shooting victim Shayla Jones, 40, of Montgomery at the 900 block of South Union Street at 3:35 p.m. Sunday. Jones was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

MPD and fire medics also located an additional unidentified adult female shooting victim at the scene. Her wound was not life-threatening, and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to Coleman, there is no additional information available on the shootings, which are under investigation. No information has been released on the identity of a homicide suspect or suspects, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

