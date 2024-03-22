Montgomery police and fire medics located the body of a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound Monday morning, authorities said.

At about 8:48 a.m., police and fire medics responded to 5100 block of Carmichael Road and found Alexia Shepherd, who they pronounced deceased, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science conducted an autopsy on Shepherd. The autopsy confirmed that she had a fatal gunshot wound.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time but ask that anyone who knows about Shepherd's death contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police find body of 20-year-old.woman on Carmichael Road