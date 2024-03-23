Montgomery police find 68-year-old man's body with fatal gunshot wound

Montgomery police and fire medics found the body of a 68-year-old man Wednesday evening, authorities said.

At about 6:28 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to a report of a deceased person in the 4000 block of Oconee Drive. There, they said they found fatally wounded Montgomery man James Walker, who they pronounced dead, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science conducted an autopsy on Walker's body and determined that he had a fatal gunshot wound, Coleman said.

The police are conducting a homicide information but did not immediately release any other information. They ask that anyone with information about Walker's death contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831, Coleman said in the email.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

