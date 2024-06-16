Montgomery medical complex welcomes newest tenant

MONTGOMERY – Larken Associates, a real estate building, development and management firm, recently announced it had negotiated a 3,082-square-foot medical office lease with Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) at Montgomery Professional Center in the Skillman section of the township.

Larken Associates was represented by Victor Kelly, executive vice president of Raider Realty, the firm’s in-house brokerage team, and CVR was represented by Paragon Real Estate in the transaction.

CVR is a vascular care provider specializing in treating patients affected by venous insufficiency, also known as vein disease. The practice boasts more than 110 clinics nationwide and is guided by its mission to improve lives in the communities it serves. CVR plans to utilize its new space at Montgomery Professional Center for both an additional clinic and general medical office use.

“Over 25 million people in the United States are affected by chronic venous insufficiency,” said Brendon Behan, director of Real Estate and Facilities of Center for Vein Restoration, in a news release. “Our new clinic at Montgomery Professional Center is our 12th in New Jersey and speaks to our commitment to provide patients with increased access to the care and services they need to live a healthier and more comfortable life.”

Montgomery Professional Center in the Skillman section of Montgomery.

“Montgomery Professional Center’s prime location, coupled with its adaptability and full suite of amenities, makes it perfectly suited for businesses and healthcare practices looking to establish or expand their presence in the central New Jersey market," Kelly said in the news release. "We are excited to have Center for Vein Restoration as our tenant as they will be an invaluable addition to Skillman and the surrounding communities.”

Montgomery Professional Center, situated on 20 acres, is a six-building complex comprising 47,919 square feet of built-to-suit professional and medical office spaces featuring private entrances, bathrooms, kitchenettes and separate utilities. The property is located on Route 518, just a half mile from Route 206 and the Princeton Airport. It offers convenient access to the Princeton business corridor, as well many nearby hotels, restaurants, banking, shopping and entertainment options.

Montgomery Professional Center is at Route 518 and Vreeland Drive.

For more information about CVR and its mission, visit www.centerforvein.com or call 240-881-0427. For information about professional partnership opportunities, email strongertogether@centerforvein.com. For further details about Larken Associates, visit www.larkenassociates.com.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Montgomery NJ medical complex welcomes newest tenant