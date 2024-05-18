A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for an attack on a Montgomery County Detention Facility inmate.

On Feb. 19, 2022, Marquarian Gilmer, “randomly” went up to and stabbed the victim in the neck with a sharp object, said District Attorney Daryl Bailey. The victim received 15 staples on the side of his neck and had to be placed on a ventilator, Bailey said. The man can now breathe without assistance, but his speech is “permanently impaired,” Baily said.

At the time, Gilmer was in the county jail awaiting trial on assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied residence charges, records show. He pled guilty to those crimes and was sentenced to 20 years split to serve 3 years in prison, records show. Now, he also will be serving the 21-year straight sentence ordered in this case, Bailey said. Gilmer was sentenced by Circuit Judge Brooke Reid in all the cases.

“This malicious attack illustrates just how dangerous Marquarian Gilmer is,” Bailey said. “Judge Reid has done a great service to our community by giving him an appropriate sentence of 21 years. This sentence, along with the time he received for the other senseless crimes he committed, helps ensure that this repeat, violent offender is off our streets for a very long time.”

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man sentenced in inmate-on-inmate assault