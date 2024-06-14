A Montgomery man died in an early Friday morning crash in Lowndes County.

David L. Comer, 36, was fatally injured when the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a ditch before overturning, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Comer was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 12 a.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near the 119 mile marker, about eight miles north of Hayneville.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man killed in Lowndes County crash on U.S. Highway 80