Montgomery man gets 30 years on three convictions

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with three unrelated violent crimes.

Justin Mays was convicted of murder, attempted murder and robbery charges, District Attorney Dennis Bailey’s office announced. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge James Anderson.

“I am tired of the shootings and other violent crimes occurring in Montgomery County,” Bailey said. “Too often, innocent bystanders, like the victim in the murder case, pay the price for the violent actions of others. I want the violent criminals who commit these crimes to know that my office will do everything in our power to send them to prison for as long as possible.

“This conviction, and Judge Anderson’s sentence, sends the exact message that needs to be heard in our community – violent crime equals prison time.”

Mays was charged in three separate criminal cases:

Murder: On July 13, 2019 , Mays and another set of co-defendants shot into a car at the 100 Block of Vista Del Verde Drive after arguing with the driver of the vehicle over a $200 debt. The victim was not involved in the argument but was riding in the car when he was shot and killed.

Attempted murder: Mays was charged with attempted murder when a verbal altercation escalated to Mays and other co-defendants shooting at someone on May 2, 2018, in the 4200 block of East Lawnwood Drive.

Robbery: On April 20, 2019, Mays and his co-defendants used a pistol in a robbery where they took money from one of the co-defendant’s relatives in the 3800 block of Liberty Square Drive.

