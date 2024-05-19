Montgomery man gets 20 years for armed robbery of father and son at family outing

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of robbery charges in a 2022 armed robbery of a father and son.

Malachi Goston will spend two decades behind bars for robbing a father and son at gunpoint as they walked to their car following a family outing, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

Circuit Judge Brooke Reid sentenced Goston to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of robbery, records show.

On Jan. 8, 2022, Goston approached the victims as they walked to their car and demanded money and the keys to their vehicle, Bailey said. When the victims told Goston they didn’t have any money, he “became irate and began pistol-whipping the father in front of his son and other relatives who were nearby,” Bailey said. A bystander witnessed what was happening and scared Goston off before he could inflict further physical harm, he said.

“The uptick in violent crime in our city is very troubling,” Bailey said. “So many of our citizens live in constant fear for their safety. They worry about whether they will become a random target of a life-altering act of senseless violence when they are simply going about their daily routine.

“I hope this sentence will restore some semblance of peace to the victims, but I know there is much more that must be done to make our community feel safe. I want our citizens to know that my office will do everything in our power to put and keep violent offenders behind bars for a very long time.”

