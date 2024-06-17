Montgomery man faces murder charge in May 26 shooting

A Montgomery man is charged with capital murder in connection with a May shooting.

Denzel Donald White, 21, of Montgomery, faces two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

He was identified as the second suspect in the May 26 shooting death of Shayla Jones, 40, of Montgomery. He was taken into custody Friday by MPD and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond, Coleman said.

