Montgomery man enters plea in fatal McDonald's parking lot shooting

A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to murder in a 2019 shooting in which a bystander was killed in a McDonald’s parking lot, prosecutors say.

Henry Wallace entered the plea and is set to be sentenced June 5 by Circuit Judge James Anderson, District Attorney Dennis Bailey’s office announced.

“Henry Wallace acted recklessly with no regard for the consequences,” Bailey said. “He opened fire on a crowd of people, and his unconscionable behavior resulted in yet another innocent young person in our community senselessly losing their life to gun violence. My office will fight vigorously to ensure that Henry Wallace remains off our streets forever.”

Wallace faces 20-99 years in prison for the murder of Ty’riq Moon, 19, who was struck in the head when Wallace began shooting at patrons gathered outside the Madison Avenue eatery on the evening of Sept. 5, 2019, court records show. The shooting was captured on video surveillance footage.

