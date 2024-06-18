A shooting killed a 27-year-old Montgomery man Monday evening, the police department reported.

Police and fire medics responded at about 11:57 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard, where they found Darius Gunn with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced him deceased, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Officers are not releasing any more information at this time but ask that people with information on the shooting contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.

More: Darius Miles 911 call details revealed in latest Darius Miles capital murder case hearing

Darius Gunn died from a shooting Monday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies in shooting Monday