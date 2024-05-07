A Monday morning shooting has claimed the life of a Montgomery man, police say.

At about 6:11 a.m., police and fire medics were called to the area of East Patton Avenue and Norman Bridge Road after a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the MPD. They found Renardo Williams, 26, of Montgomery, who had a life-threatening gunshot wound, she said. Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Coleman said.

The circumstances of Williams’ death remain under investigation, Coleman said. No was immediately released by police.

Police ask people with information related to the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

More: Montgomery man charged in weekend triple shooting

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies after Monday morning shooting