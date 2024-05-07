Montgomery man charged in weekend triple shooting

A Montgomery man has been charged with murder in connection with an early Saturday morning triple shooting that left a woman dead and two men injured.

Zykese Boyd, 20, is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

Daneshia McMillan, 28, of Montgomery, was killed about 3 a.m. in the weekend shootings in the 5100 block of Loblolly Drive. McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

The two men were found at the scene, with one having life-threatening injuries and one having non-life threatening injuries.

Boyd was being held in the Montgomery Detention Facility under no bond.

