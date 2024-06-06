Montgomery man charged with murder in May 26 shooting

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a local man in connection with a May 26 homicide.

Jaquerrius Jordan, 20, is charged with murder and attempted murder, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the MPD. He was identified as the suspect in the May 26 shooting death of Shayla Jones, 40, of Montgomery.

He arrested Thursday by MPD and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond, Coleman said.

No other information was immediately released.

