A Montgomery man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a short chase in Prattville.

Mack Wilson, 35, of was arrested and charged with felony attempting to elude, felony leaving the scene of a crash, certain person forbidden to possess firearm, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Wilson was transported to the Elmore County Jail

A trooper with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a Chevrolet Camaro for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 180 mile marker in Elmore County. The Camaro failed to stop, and a pursuit followed. The pursuit continued onto Cobbs Ford Road inside the Prattville city limits where the Camaro crashed. The Camaro struck a Dodge Journey, but the driver of the Camaro exited and fled on foot but was caught a short distance from the crash scene.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man arrested after Prattville chase